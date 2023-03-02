Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Green 1 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Green 1

Out and about today with Carole and called in at a nursery for lunch and had to walk through the indoor plant section to get to the café, the green of the foliage was too good to miss.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Diana ace
wonderful shapes and textures.
March 2nd, 2023  
