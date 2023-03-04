Sign up
Photo 2387
Rainbow 2023 - Purple 1
One of the Hellebores from the garden for today’s photograph for the 2023 Rainbow Challenge
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
purple
,
hellebore
,
rainbow2023
