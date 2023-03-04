Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Purple 1 by phil_sandford
Photo 2387

Rainbow 2023 - Purple 1

One of the Hellebores from the garden for today’s photograph for the 2023 Rainbow Challenge

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

