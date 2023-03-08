Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 2 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 2

Today’s yellow for the 2023 Rainbow challenge

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
no yellow pencil in the grandchildren's stash? very vibrant daffs
March 8th, 2023  
