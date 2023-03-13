Sign up
Photo 2396
Rainbow 2023 - Red 2
Not a colouring pencil ............
Thanks for dropping by
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th March 2023 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
canon
,
amaryllis
,
low-key
,
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
A lovely addition for your rainbow
March 13th, 2023
carol white
Beautifully captured
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
March 13th, 2023
haskar
Great light and colour.
March 13th, 2023
Barb
Gorgeous!
March 13th, 2023
