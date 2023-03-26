Previous
Next
Rainbow 2024 - Pink 4 by phil_sandford
Photo 2409

Rainbow 2024 - Pink 4

And another from the Waitrose emergency bunch of flowers purchased yesterday evening after the rugby.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Especially lovely on black.
March 26th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is gorgeous and definitely pink 🤪
March 26th, 2023  
Monica
Great against the black
March 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise