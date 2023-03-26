Sign up
Photo 2409
Rainbow 2024 - Pink 4
And another from the Waitrose emergency bunch of flowers purchased yesterday evening after the rugby.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2404
534
2405
535
2406
2407
2408
2409
Lou Ann
ace
Especially lovely on black.
March 26th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is gorgeous and definitely pink 🤪
March 26th, 2023
Monica
Great against the black
March 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2023
