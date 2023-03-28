Previous
Rainbow - Orange 4 by phil_sandford
Photo 2411

Rainbow - Orange 4

And the Orange flowers from last night's Tesco emergency purchase (Carole is a lucky girl isn't she (and you may well see her take on these later on her feed)

Thanks for dropping by
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
You picked a great bunch of flowers, this is a really lovely orange
March 28th, 2023  
