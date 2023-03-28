Sign up
Photo 2411
Rainbow - Orange 4
And the Orange flowers from last night's Tesco emergency purchase (Carole is a lucky girl isn't she (and you may well see her take on these later on her feed)
Thanks for dropping by
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
flowers
orange
rainbow2023
Kathy A
ace
You picked a great bunch of flowers, this is a really lovely orange
March 28th, 2023
