Rainbow 2023 - Green 5 by phil_sandford
Photo 2413

Rainbow 2023 - Green 5

I can eat grapes, one of the few fruits I can eat without having a reaction to. I prefer green ones, which is good for today’s subject.

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Milanie ace
Great picture - great food! Like your arrangement
March 30th, 2023  
