Past Their Prime by phil_sandford
Past Their Prime

I know how they feel.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Fabulous hi-key
April 15th, 2023  
Fran Balsera ace
Excellent
April 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great hi-key shot of the faded tulips. They look so much better in your photo, than they do in real life.
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023  
