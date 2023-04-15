Sign up
Photo 2429
Past Their Prime
I know how they feel.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th April 2023 7:02pm
tulips
colour
hi-key
gone-over
JackieR
ace
Fabulous hi-key
April 15th, 2023
Fran Balsera
ace
Excellent
April 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great hi-key shot of the faded tulips. They look so much better in your photo, than they do in real life.
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023
