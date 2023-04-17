Spring Has Sprung

Just come in from the garden, mowing the lawns, sowing some meadow flowers, planting out 6 x new Hollyhocks and asked Carole to let me have my camera with my 'nifty fifty' lens after seeing her earlier today out with hers. Here's one of the results



Thank you for your lovely comments on yesterday's offering of the 2 photographs of Carole and myself taken 41 years apart, We had a nice day, I went to the Leicester to see Tigers thrash Exeter and Carole stayed at home. Many of our friends suggested we have a curry to celebrate (Ruby Murry) but we'd had that the night before; we are out on Thursday evening for a proper celebratory dinner