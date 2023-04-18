Sign up
Photo 2432
Backlit Tulip
Carole is the expert at backlit photographs so this is a pale comparison to some of her shots, but Iiked the way the sun was almost shining through the petals of this tulip.
Thanks for dropping by
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th April 2023 4:15pm
Tags
canon
,
backlit
,
50mm
,
tulip
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
nifty-fifty
Renee Salamon
ace
This is pretty darn good too I’d say
April 19th, 2023
