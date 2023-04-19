Sign up
Photo 2433
It’s The Preparation
That takes the time with a stir fry
Thanks for dropping by.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3055
photos
157
followers
164
following
666% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th April 2023 5:40pm
vegetables
preparation
stir-fry
galloping-gourmet
Shutterbug
ace
Isn’t that the truth. This looks like it will be so good though.
April 19th, 2023
