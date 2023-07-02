Previous
Eldest Grandwob by phil_sandford
Eldest Grandwob

Browsing Shein for all sorts of stuff she’ll be hoping Granddad will buy.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Phil Sandford

Suzanne ace
Lovely portrait
July 2nd, 2023  
