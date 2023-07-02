Sign up
Photo 2507
Eldest Grandwob
Browsing Shein for all sorts of stuff she’ll be hoping Granddad will buy.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd July 2023 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
lucy-anne
,
12goingon30
Suzanne
ace
Lovely portrait
July 2nd, 2023
