Bathtime by phil_sandford
Photo 2529

Bathtime

Caught this somewhat unawares teenage female Blackbird taking a bath whilst I was up the stepladder photographing the Butterlies on the Buddleia. She seemed to be enjoying herself and either totally oblivious to me or she just didn't care.

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

Catherine P
Adorable!
July 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Great capture of this sweet little bird
July 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What a sweetie, enjoying her bath
July 24th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
She's having a lovely splash about
July 24th, 2023  
