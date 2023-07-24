Sign up
Previous
Photo 2529
Bathtime
Caught this somewhat unawares teenage female Blackbird taking a bath whilst I was up the stepladder photographing the Butterlies on the Buddleia. She seemed to be enjoying herself and either totally oblivious to me or she just didn't care.
Thanks for dropping by
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2023 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
bathtime
,
blackbird
Catherine P
Adorable!
July 24th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Great capture of this sweet little bird
July 24th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
What a sweetie, enjoying her bath
July 24th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
She's having a lovely splash about
July 24th, 2023
