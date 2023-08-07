Sign up
Previous
Photo 2543
Bubblegum Pink
A new Dahlia thinking about flowering.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th August 2023 9:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
JackieR
ace
Looks like it's thunk and bloomed
August 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s definitely blooming
August 7th, 2023
