Previous
Photo 2549
Dahlia
Early morning dahlia still damp after the rain last night.
Thanks for dropping by
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3227
photos
154
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th August 2023 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Carole Sandford
ace
I love the colours of this one! Lovely shot with the water droplets.
August 13th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely petal and color details
August 13th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Super, gorgeous colours, raindrops and fabulous focus.
August 13th, 2023
