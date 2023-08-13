Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2549

Dahlia

Early morning dahlia still damp after the rain last night.

Thanks for dropping by
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I love the colours of this one! Lovely shot with the water droplets.
August 13th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely petal and color details
August 13th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Super, gorgeous colours, raindrops and fabulous focus.
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise