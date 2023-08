Bubblegum Dahlia

One of the later Dahlias to flower this year; and we still have some yet to do so.



Bank Holiday today here in the UK; weather forecast was a washout so we decided not to go to RAF East Kirkby for their 80th Birthday. They had planned a flying display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which we knew would be cancelled with inclement weather. And what happened? Haven’t seen a drop of rain all day.



Been a lazy day instead.



