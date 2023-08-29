Brick in the Wall

We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher, leave them kids alone



Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone

All in all, it's just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall



We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers, leave them kids alone



Hey, teacher, leave us kids alone

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall



If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?

You! Yes, you behind the bike stands

Stand still, laddy!





Songwriters: Roger Waters

Another Brick in the Wall lyrics © Roger Waters Music Overseas Ltd