Previous
Photo 2571
Sunflowers
Another shot from last nights trip out to the ‘new’ (well, new for us) sunflower field.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
sunflower
,
dusk
,
outdoor
Krista Marson
ace
happiness
September 4th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice evening capture. Fav.
September 4th, 2023
