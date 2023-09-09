Previous
Dunas de Maspalomas by phil_sandford
Photo 2576

Dunas de Maspalomas

A 404 hectare area of outstanding natural beauty (says Wikipedia) and accessed via the nudist beach. (I averted my eyes)

Thanks for dropping by.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
705% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely to see sand dunes Phil
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise