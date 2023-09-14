Sign up
Previous
Photo 2581
Standing Stones
Last day today, a stroll outside to the shopping mall to get presents for Fiona and the Grandwobs saw us walk along to coastal wall where there were quite a few piled stones like this.
Thought I’d share.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3292
photos
153
followers
165
following
707% complete
View this month »
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
Latest from all albums
602
2578
603
2579
604
2580
2581
107
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th September 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
standing
,
holiday
,
gran-canaria
,
piled
Joanne Diochon
ace
Simple, but good, with the sky and sand providing colour, in the background.
September 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Very clever. I tried this once and only managed 5 stones.
September 14th, 2023
