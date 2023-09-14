Previous
Standing Stones by phil_sandford
Photo 2581

Standing Stones

Last day today, a stroll outside to the shopping mall to get presents for Fiona and the Grandwobs saw us walk along to coastal wall where there were quite a few piled stones like this.

Thought I’d share.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

Joanne Diochon ace
Simple, but good, with the sky and sand providing colour, in the background.
September 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Very clever. I tried this once and only managed 5 stones.
September 14th, 2023  
