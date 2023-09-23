Sign up
Of Steep Hill in Lincoln you’ll find Castle Square. You’ll also find an absolute myriad of architecture across centuries.
The Tudor style building is today the Tourist Centre.
Thankfully we’d parked ‘up hill’ so could stroll around with ease.
Thanks for dropping by.
23rd September 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd September 2023 4:33pm
lincoln
castle-square
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 23rd, 2023
