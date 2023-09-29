Sign up
Photo 2596
Another Dahlia
Another Dahlia from the garden. Need to get out of this apathy with regard photography, so Carole and I on Sunday will be heading out with the cameras (tomorrow I’m at the rugby in Leics)
Thanks for dropping by.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th September 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
