Photo 2683
Merry Christmas
To you all from me n her.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Diana
ace
Merry Christmas to both of you, I love your shirt Phil :-)
December 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful selfie shot. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas, Phil and Carole!
December 25th, 2023
amyK
ace
Merry Christmas to both of you!
December 25th, 2023
