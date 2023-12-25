Previous
Merry Christmas by phil_sandford
Photo 2683

Merry Christmas

To you all from me n her.



25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
735% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Merry Christmas to both of you, I love your shirt Phil :-)
December 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful selfie shot. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas, Phil and Carole!
December 25th, 2023  
amyK ace
Merry Christmas to both of you!
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise