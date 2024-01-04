Sign up
Previous
Photo 2693
She Sells Seashells
by the seashore. Though these Whelk Mollusc shells were free.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th January 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-key
,
seashells
,
whelk-mollusc-shell
