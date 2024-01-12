Is This Your Pond?

A Moorhen, or to give it its Sunday name, Gallinul Chlorapus.
My RSPB book says their habitat is around freshwater lakes, rivers, ditches and small ponds; also found in parks.
Bizarrely, we don't have a garden pond and we're some way away from standing water (though we have a medieval pond next to our front lawn, heavily overgrown and stagnant so don't think they're from there. (we're also 25.6 miles from the Lincolnshire coast) yet we've had a pair of Moorhen's visiting the garden for the last month or so. Yesterday I wasn't quick enough to capture one of them in the bird bath splashing around, so was pleased to watch one of them pop up today to drink and get in it.