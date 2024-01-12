Previous
Is This Your Pond? by phil_sandford
Photo 2701

Is This Your Pond?

A Moorhen, or to give it its Sunday name, Gallinul Chlorapus.

My RSPB book says their habitat is around freshwater lakes, rivers, ditches and small ponds; also found in parks.

Bizarrely, we don't have a garden pond and we're some way away from standing water (though we have a medieval pond next to our front lawn, heavily overgrown and stagnant so don't think they're from there. (we're also 25.6 miles from the Lincolnshire coast) yet we've had a pair of Moorhen's visiting the garden for the last month or so. Yesterday I wasn't quick enough to capture one of them in the bird bath splashing around, so was pleased to watch one of them pop up today to drink and get in it.

Thanks for dropping by
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
What a unique bird and so great that you managed to get a shot of it in your fountain.
January 12th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture
January 12th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
That's amazing and a great photo. I used to have a pair of Mallard ducks visiting my garden a few years ago. They used to walk along the path from the river which is about a mile away. I then started feeding them duck food so I was sad when they didn't come again.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise