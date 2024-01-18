Previous
Hackthorn Pond by phil_sandford
Photo 2707

Hackthorn Pond

Carole and I took a drive out to see if we could catch a sunset. We went to Hackthorn and then parked up on the Lincolnshire glacial ridge.

Took this across the pond at Hackthorn (goodness it was cold)

Thanks for dropping by.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Desi
Lovely and serene and beautiful
January 18th, 2024  
Lovely capture. Fav.
Lovely capture. Fav.
January 18th, 2024  
