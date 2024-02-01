Previous
FOR #1 - That Tree by phil_sandford
Photo 2721

FOR #1 - That Tree

Here we go with February’s Flash of Red Challenge and I’m starting with that tree.

Thanks for dropping by.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Great silhouette..
February 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise