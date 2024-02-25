Previous
FOR2024 #25 - Negative Space #7 by phil_sandford
Photo 2745

FOR2024 #25 - Negative Space #7

And for the final photograph for this weeks flash of red week of negative space, it’s guess what, yup, Wedgewood.

Thanks for dropping by.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
752% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise