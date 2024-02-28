Previous
FOR2024 #28 - Portrait #3 by phil_sandford
FOR2024 #28 - Portrait #3

And here's 'the boy' Connor James putting on his best 'butter wouldn't melt' face for me.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

Annie D ace
all stunning portraits Phil
February 28th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
What a fabulous portrait
February 28th, 2024  
