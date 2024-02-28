Sign up
Photo 2748
FOR2024 #28 - Portrait #3
And here's 'the boy' Connor James putting on his best 'butter wouldn't melt' face for me.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
the-boy
,
for2024
,
connor-james
Annie D
ace
all stunning portraits Phil
February 28th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
What a fabulous portrait
February 28th, 2024
