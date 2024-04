St Peter's

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Friesthorpe.



Originally built in 1285, it became necessary to partially rebuild in 1841 after its original thatched roof had been blown off during the gales of 1839. St. Peter's belfry has three bells, the oldest two date back to c 1400 and c 1500, the third was cast in 1676. Work has been carried out on the belfry in recent years, made possible by a National Lottery grant to repair the bells.



