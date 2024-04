All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of West Rasen



The parish church, All Saints, is a Grade I listed building dating from the 11th century, and built from ironstone. The font is 15th-century, and the former north aisle chapel was a chantry founded in 1373 for John Pouger, the chantry being dissolved in 1548.



The churchyard cross is 14th-century, although it was restored in the 19th century, and is both Grade II listed and a scheduled monument.



Thanks for dropping by