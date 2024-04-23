St John The Evangelist

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Washingborough.



Washingborough has been inhabited since the Bronze age, roughly 2600 years ago and was at one time an important metal-working site. Later, the village was a Danish settlement, reflected in the name - the fortified place of the Wassynga’s.



The present church was begun in around 1170 and would have consisted of a tower about half the current height and a nave. The tower was extended in the Decorated style, sometime in the early 1300's. At that time, the large Norman arches in the lower stage of the tower were replaced, a tower window inserted in the west side and the chancel added. Somewhat later, the tower pinnacles, the tower buttresses and probably the stair turret were added in the Perpendicular style.



There was a major restoration between 1859 and 1861 initially by Sir George Gilbert Scott (the chancel) and then by Scott and Henry Goddard (the rest of the building). Much of the exterior of the church was rebuilt at this time.



