Volunteers by phil_sandford
Photo 2822

Volunteers

Carole put up a photograph of me the other day, scrubbed up. This is the reason why, the volunteers at the uniform collection had a photograph taken for the official website.

12th May 2024 12th May 24

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Very smart, and well done for volunteering
May 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Cool!
May 12th, 2024  
