Photo 2840
Lupin
Today, weatherwise, has been vile. Lights were on at 1645 and I’ve been tempted in the last hour (don’t tell Carole) to put the heating on.
The only thing telling me it really is May and not February, are the flowers in the garden like this Lupin.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
lupin
,
still-winter
