Previous
Photo 2845
Nigella
Another busy day at the coal face; a filler from the other day. I keep calling these ‘Maid in the Mist’ which I know is a boat at Niagara Falls but it keeps sticking in my mind.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd June 2024 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
filler
,
nigella
,
love-in-the-mist
,
maid-in-the-mist
