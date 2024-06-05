Previous
Cornflower by phil_sandford
Cornflower

The seeds I scattered in early March, with the words “you’ve got two choices, grow or don’t grow,” look like they decided to take the first option.

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Yay, glad it grew!
June 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 5th, 2024  
