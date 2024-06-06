Hand Made Uniform

Of Field Marshall 1st Earl Alexander of Tunis.



We did a special D-Day tour of the military uniforms at Doddington Hall to commemorate the anniversary of the landings.



The vast majority of the 900 uniforms in the collection are British army officer ceremonial uniforms dating from the late 1700s up until the late 1800s, There are a small number of more recent uniforms from both of the World Wars.



we can research the providence of most of the uniforms as they were purchased in auctions from reputable tailors and we know that this uniform was indeed the uniform of Harold Alexander the first Earl of Tunis who during the second world War was Montgomery’s boss.



After the Americans had taken much of Italy when Alexander thought the British would be, he consulted himself when he got to Rome by seeking out one of Rome’s finest tailors and having this uniform made for himself. They’re not visible in the photograph, but the trousers he had made in the style of general Patton.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

