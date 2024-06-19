Sign up
Previous
Photo 2860
Circle of Life
Two stages of the Poppy.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th June 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
poppy
,
seed-head
Casablanca
ace
It's a very shy one, hiding its face. Probably afraid of the nakedness next to it on the petal free one!
June 19th, 2024
