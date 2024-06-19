Previous
Circle of Life by phil_sandford
Circle of Life

Two stages of the Poppy.

Thanks for dropping by.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
It's a very shy one, hiding its face. Probably afraid of the nakedness next to it on the petal free one!
June 19th, 2024  
