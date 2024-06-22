Previous
There were by phil_sandford
Photo 2863

There were

a couple of trees here on Monday.

Thanks for dropping by.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
It’s looking good already. Starting to get used to this view instead of the old one.
June 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’ve done a great job, looks great
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise