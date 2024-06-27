Previous
Garden Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 2868

Garden Poppy

Took this this morning after finishing my cuppa and reading the morning paper. The garden ones only seem to last a day.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 27th, 2024  
