Previous
Photo 2868
Garden Poppy
Took this this morning after finishing my cuppa and reading the morning paper. The garden ones only seem to last a day.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3752
photos
157
followers
180
following
785% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th June 2024 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
poppy
,
outdoor.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 27th, 2024
