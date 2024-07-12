Sign up
Previous
Photo 2883
Grey Heron
Late in the afternoon during our trip to Far Ings.
Thanks for dropping by
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3775
photos
156
followers
179
following
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2878
725
2879
2880
2881
726
2882
2883
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
canon
outdoor
grey-heron
far-ings
