Tern by phil_sandford
Tern

Woke up early, again; decided to leave the ladies asleep and pop up to Far Ings Nature Reserve and see what was about.

No Kingfisher today, but did see Terns, Grebe, Bittern, Water Rail, Linnet, Moorhen and (according to Google) a Bank Vole.

Thanks for dropping by
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific action shot.
July 28th, 2024  
