Previous
Photo 2899
Tern
Woke up early, again; decided to leave the ladies asleep and pop up to Far Ings Nature Reserve and see what was about.
No Kingfisher today, but did see Terns, Grebe, Bittern, Water Rail, Linnet, Moorhen and (according to Google) a Bank Vole.
Thanks for dropping by
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
tern
,
lincolnshire
,
far-ings
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific action shot.
July 28th, 2024
