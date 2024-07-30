Previous
Tour by phil_sandford
in a sauna this evening.

Another great tour of the MC Tsen Uniform collection at Doddington Hall today.

30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Wow, plenty of visitors despite the heat. Nice in mono
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 30th, 2024  
