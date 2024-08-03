Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
Organist
I took Lucy to see Despicable Me 4 this afternoon at the Kinema in the Wood; lucy had never been before and was quietly impressed with the intermission and the organ that rose from the ground in front of the screen.
She then forced me to go to Nandos for dinner.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
organ
,
woodhall-spa
,
kinema
Barb
ace
Love that you are getting out for fun experiences with Lucy! Nice photo!
August 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous old school cinema
August 3rd, 2024
