Previous
Organist by phil_sandford
Photo 2905

Organist

I took Lucy to see Despicable Me 4 this afternoon at the Kinema in the Wood; lucy had never been before and was quietly impressed with the intermission and the organ that rose from the ground in front of the screen.

She then forced me to go to Nandos for dinner.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
795% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love that you are getting out for fun experiences with Lucy! Nice photo!
August 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous old school cinema
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise