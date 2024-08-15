Sign up
Previous
Photo 2917
Honey Bee
Honey bee on the Lavender this afternoon.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3819
photos
157
followers
180
following
799% complete
View this month »
2917
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th August 2024 4:27pm
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
sony
,
honey-bee
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
August 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pov…
August 15th, 2024
