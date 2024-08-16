Sign up
Previous
Photo 2918
Cabbage White
Spent half an hour or so out in the sunshine with the new toy ………..
Thanks for dropping by.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th August 2024 11:52am
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
cabbage-white
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 16th, 2024
