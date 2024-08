Sunflower and Rowan Berries

Wasn’t just capturing Bees.



Busy day today; Carole has been at her Brothers all day; washed and dried pile of washing, mown both lawns, taken Lulu to see Coraline (weird film) and dinner is currently simmering awaiting Carole’s return.



