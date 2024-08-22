Previous
Hogweed by phil_sandford
Photo 2924

Hogweed

You absolutely do not want to touch this with bare hands. Its sap is phototoxic and will burn skin when exposed to sunlight. Nasty stuff.

22nd August 2024

Phil Sandford

