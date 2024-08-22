Sign up
Photo 2924
Hogweed
You absolutely do not want to touch this with bare hands. Its sap is phototoxic and will burn skin when exposed to sunlight. Nasty stuff.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
shire
,
hogweed
,
willingham-woods
