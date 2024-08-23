Sign up
Previous
Photo 2925
Dahlia
Storm Lillian has battered my Dahlias and Sunflowers overnight; howling winds but, sadly, very little rain. It’s passed now, sun is out and I’ve noticed that in the last couple of days this beauty has flowered.
Have a good Bank Holiday weekend all in the UK.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd August 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Casablanca
ace
That’s a stunner ❤️ Hope Lilian leaves some things standing.
August 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a stunner ! - big fav. Hope Lilian will calm down and go away soon !
August 23rd, 2024
