Dahlia by phil_sandford
Dahlia

Storm Lillian has battered my Dahlias and Sunflowers overnight; howling winds but, sadly, very little rain. It’s passed now, sun is out and I’ve noticed that in the last couple of days this beauty has flowered.

Have a good Bank Holiday weekend all in the UK.

23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
That’s a stunner ❤️ Hope Lilian leaves some things standing.
August 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a stunner ! - big fav. Hope Lilian will calm down and go away soon !
August 23rd, 2024  
