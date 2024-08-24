Sign up
Previous
Photo 2926
Who Knew
Hedgehogs had so many teeth.
Smaller Hedgehog in the garden, possibly a juvenile from the one Carole put up last week. He/she seemed to enjoy the food we have for them.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd August 2024 7:25pm
Tags
teeth
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
hedgehog
,
sony
,
gnashers
Judith Johnson
ace
The is a great shot. We also feed our hedgehog, but he seems to only visit after dark, so we rarely see him
August 24th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah how very wonderful
August 24th, 2024
Jen
ace
Wow - more intimidating mouth than I would have expected!
August 24th, 2024
Monica
How cute
August 24th, 2024
