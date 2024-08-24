Previous
Who Knew

Hedgehogs had so many teeth.

Smaller Hedgehog in the garden, possibly a juvenile from the one Carole put up last week. He/she seemed to enjoy the food we have for them.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Judith Johnson ace
The is a great shot. We also feed our hedgehog, but he seems to only visit after dark, so we rarely see him
August 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah how very wonderful
August 24th, 2024  
Jen ace
Wow - more intimidating mouth than I would have expected!
August 24th, 2024  
Monica
How cute
August 24th, 2024  
